After Bhindi Samosa, Viral Video of Paan Dosa Irks Netizens [Watch]

Dosa, one of the most beloved South Indian street foods, and Paan, the most popular mouth freshener across India, have their own unique identities. While Dosa is traditionally made with potato filling

The price of the Paan Dosa is 150 per plate. (Photo/ Twitter: @happyfeet_286)

Dosa, one of the most beloved South Indian street foods, and Paan, the most popular mouth freshener across India, have their own unique identities. While Dosa is traditionally made with potato filling, some street vendors have embarked on a daring culinary experiment with this renowned dish.

In this unusual and attention-grabbing endeavor, a street food vendor has introduced Paan dosa to their customers, much to the astonishment of food enthusiasts. The video clip showcases the vendor spreading dosa batter on the pan. Instead of the conventional potato filling, the vendor uses crushed Paan as the base. To further enhance the flavor, tutti frutti, Gulkand, cherries, dry fruits, crushed coconut, and Paan syrup are sprinkled on top. The vendor then skillfully mixes the ingredients with a kitchen spatula, creating this peculiar dish.

Watch the video here

Paan Dosa Time to leave this planet pic.twitter.com/RMZxIxvpeJ — Happy (@happyfeet_286) May 30, 2023

According to the clip, the price of the Paan Dosa is 150 per plate. An account named @happyfeet_286 shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Paan Dosa Time to leave this planet.” Since its posting, the clip has garnered over 145,000 views and received more than 250 likes. Twitter users collectively expressed their distaste for this unusual food experiment, with some jokingly suggesting that the vendor should be arrested for creating such an awful dish.

This isn’t the first time a bizarre street food experiment has captivated the internet. In April, a video featuring bhindi samosa, a crispy snack filled with okra, went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from netizens. The bhindi samosa, along with other offerings like veg biryani, gobi samosa, and matar samosa, is sold by a street vendor near Peepul Mahadev Mandir at Bhagirath Palace in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

So, what are your thoughts on Paan Dosa?

