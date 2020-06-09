The coronavirus which has now been assigned a gender, is being worshipped in Uttar Pradesh also after Bihar as superstition run deep. Women in some villages in Tumkuhiraj, Kasia, Hata, Captanganj and Khadda tehsil in Kushinagar district have started worshipping ‘Corona Mai’ and are pleading with her to spare lives. Also Read - Dalit Lives Matter, Really? 17-Year-Old Dalit Boy Shot by Upper Caste Men For Visiting Temple in UP's Amroha

These women have dug a small pit in the field, filled it with water and each one offers nine cloves and nine ‘ladoos’ to ‘Corona Mai’ to appease her.

Women from adjoining villages are now flocking to the ‘temple’ to pray to ‘Corona Mai’.

Some local people have appealed to the district administration to stop such activities which spread superstition and misinformation.

Radhey Lal, a school teacher in Kasia, said, “The authorities must stop such activities which promote superstition. Everyone knows that there is no cure for corona and this kind of activities must be stopped.”