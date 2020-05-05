New Delhi: A day after an online chat group called ‘Bois locker room’ was busted on Twitter for glorifying rape culture, another alleged version of the girls’ locker room has started trending on the micro blogging site. Many screenshots shared on Twitter have alleged that just like the boys’ version, there is a similar chat group that sexualises and objectifies boys and talks trash about their bodies. Also Read - Opinion | 'Bois Locker Room' Exposes Sorry State of Education, Parenting & Pervasive 'Rape Culture' in India

In addition, it is alleged that the group body-shames both boys and girls. Here are some tweets doing the rounds:

His d*ick, his back, if a boy doesn't respond to your hot pics, think he's a gay, I wanted to f*ck him the moment he started walking. I wanna lick him. I want him for dinner tomorrow. Yum. Now here's the #GirlsLockerRoom chats Sexualization? Assault? Objectification? Decide pic.twitter.com/jjBhiRk7TF — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 5, 2020

#boyslockeroom Everyone is behind boys trying to justify that they are more criminal . Kindly read the girls chat as well even they are also same responsible as boy's. "BOYS are also not SAFE".

.

.

"Don't justify crime by gender"#girlslockerroom #fakefeminism pic.twitter.com/ZthWgR3Ala — Kapil (@Kapil99415543) May 5, 2020

After the leaked screenshots went viral, many also started bashing ‘feminists’ for criticising only men, while others found both instances objectionable and called for gender sensitization for both sexes:

One user wrote, ”This is absolutely disgusting. You can’t blame any gender for it, but few people have some lewd mentality which is really poisonous for our society.Its not like girls are noble and boys are bad, everyone is involved in some or the other thing”.

Here are other reactions:

If you see at the bottom, this picture was uploaded just 4 days ago and i wonder, how and why would Someone create another locker room just after this bois locker room thingy!

Thats the thing

Its both ways.

And we are fighting another big problem! #girlslockerroom pic.twitter.com/yon102P7Ip — Athar Javed (@DhinchikTaak) May 5, 2020

Incidents like #BoysLockeroom or #GirlsLockerRoom are classic example of how our teens must not be. Online bullying, shaming, harassing is serious offense.

This also beacons need for both parents & kids to become aware about online safety & parenting.https://t.co/HE5aERM29c — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 5, 2020

After reading chats from both the leaked groups all I can say is These kids are just trying too hard to be a part of the cult, to be accepted, to be called cool But in reality they need mental care, attention from their families n a better environment #girlslockerroom #Shame — Mee'nal Maharwal (@tennis_meenal) May 5, 2020

Boys are wrong!

But what i just saw in

"#girlslockerroom" are also equal criminals?

Will anyone speak against them? No,No-one will.. — Adi🌪 (@KapilsAdi) May 5, 2020

For all sharing #girlslockerroom chats: Yes, it is equally terrible if girls have such groups. And no, they do not justify or make the #boyslockerroom chats less horrifying. We SHOULD have more conversation about male harassment, but not ONLY as a reaction to female harassment. — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) May 5, 2020

Notably, ‘Bois Locker Room’ consists of teenage boys aged between 15-18 years, from South Delhi wherein they share photos of underage girls, objectify them, and plan ‘gang rapes’. On Tuesday, Delhi Police held one of the members, a schoolboy from a prominent South Delhi school who in turn identified at least 20 more boys who were a part of the group.

The private chat group stirred up a storm since Sunday, with people raging across social media platforms, over rape culture and women safety in India. This incident also exposes all that’s problematic with our education system and family system that is so divested in imparting bookish education that ethics and morals take a backseat.