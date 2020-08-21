In a shocking incident, an employee of the Carrefour supermarket in Brazil dropped dead at work, however, instead of doing the needful, the staff decided to cover his dead body with boxes and umbrellas in order to keep the store running. Also Read - Bizarre! Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Calls Amazon Fires a 'Lie' Despite Videos Showing the Rainforest Burning
The incident occurred at a store in the northeastern state of Recife on August 14 but only came to light this week, after pictures of the insensitive treatment went viral on social media, sparking outrage.
“A worker died in a Carrefour supermarket in Recife, which covered up his body to remain open. Welcome to Brazil in the year 2020,” one Twitter user wrote.
Here is how others voiced their anger:
Notably, the employee identified as Manoel Moisés Cavalcante, suffered a heart attack while working in the store. Carrefour said the man had received first aid and that emergency responders’ instructions were to not move the body.
After the social media criticism, Carrefour Brasil apologised on Wednesday, saying that its handling of the incident was inappropriate.
“Carrefour apologizes for the inappropriate way it handled the sad and unexpected passing. The company made a mistake in not immediately closing the store after the incident,” the firm said in a statement.
‘We apologise to the family and stand ready to support them in whatever way necessary,’ Carrefour further said in its statement.
The victim’s wife told news website G1, “I was outraged. Apparently human beings are worth nothing. People only care about money.”