Cyrus Mistry Death: The nation is mourning the loss of Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who was killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Details emerging from the accident revealed that Mistry was in a Mercedes car with three others and he was travelling in the back seat without a seat belt. The incident has once again highlighted how important it is to wear a safety belt to avoid any severe injury, while being seated in a car. Reacting to this update, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted to pledge on wearing belt even if he travelled on a back seat. He also appealed to others to take the pledge and ended his tweet by saying that all of us owed it to our families.Also Read - Who Was Jehangir Pandole —Killed Along With Cyrus Mistry In Car Crash

“I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families,” he tweeted

SEE ANAND MAHINDRA’S TWEET OVER ROAD SAFETY HERE:

I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families. https://t.co/4jpeZtlsw0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

Many Twitter users took the pledge and promised to follow all safety rules while driving. One user wrote, “True. What’s the significance of travelling in top notch luxury segment cars having advanced safety features if such safety features are not used. Recent accident deaths #VinayakMete & now of #CyrusMistri, both were in passenger seats.” Another wrote, “Yes absolutely right, seat belts are a must accessories which needs to worn by all passengers while driving, it’s a matter of practice, which must be inculcated.”

True. What’s the significance of travelling in top notch luxury segment cars having advanced safety features if such safety features are not used.

Recent accident deaths #VinayakMete & now of #CyrusMistri, both were in passenger seats. https://t.co/OVuBpJdWAJ — abhi (@hey_its_abhi) September 5, 2022

We tend to forget that the safety rules are meant for our own safety. We buy cheap helmets even when we buy a bike worth 60-70k to save few hundred bucks & carry it in hand & only wear it save the penalty. It’s for our own safety that we should put on seat belts & helmets. https://t.co/ke2HNWOAvG — Nitesh Awasthi (@callme_thebull) September 5, 2022

Completely agree to this.. safety comes first.. speed,milage, urgency of any sort and above all thrill…this all can wait. https://t.co/oS4Zei7DCa — durga (@Nandinisehgal7) September 5, 2022

I do a lot of roadtrips. Been involved in a high speed crash. Survived only because all of us were belted. Saw the car, I couldn’t believe we got out without a scratch. PLEASE WEAR BELTS. DON’T DRIVE FAST. Thanks @anandmahindra PS: Driving on highways doesn’t mean fast driving https://t.co/1ya4Eiw8E0 — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) September 5, 2022

This is so, so very important. Pls remember to strap on the seat belts whenever in the vehicle, and this holds true for those sitting in the front seats or at the rear. The belts are for protection, and need to be strapped on at all the times FOR YOUR SAFETY… #roadsafety https://t.co/Zn8kpIEqEZ — Pankaj Doval (@pankajdoval) September 5, 2022

Earlier, Anand Mahindra also paid his heartfelt tribute to Cyrus Mistry, and mentioned how the news of his demise was “hard to digest”. See his tweet here:

Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lOu37Vs8U1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2022

Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons. May his soul rest in peace!