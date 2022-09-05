Cyrus Mistry Death: The nation is mourning the loss of Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who was killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Details emerging from the accident revealed that Mistry was in a Mercedes car with three others and he was travelling in the back seat without a seat belt. The incident has once again highlighted how important it is to wear a safety belt to avoid any severe injury, while being seated in a car. Reacting to this update, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted to pledge on wearing belt even if he travelled on a back seat. He also appealed to others to take the pledge and ended his tweet by saying that all of us owed it to our families.Also Read - Who Was Jehangir Pandole —Killed Along With Cyrus Mistry In Car Crash
“I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families,” he tweeted
SEE ANAND MAHINDRA’S TWEET OVER ROAD SAFETY HERE:
Many Twitter users took the pledge and promised to follow all safety rules while driving. One user wrote, “True. What’s the significance of travelling in top notch luxury segment cars having advanced safety features if such safety features are not used. Recent accident deaths #VinayakMete & now of #CyrusMistri, both were in passenger seats.” Another wrote, “Yes absolutely right, seat belts are a must accessories which needs to worn by all passengers while driving, it’s a matter of practice, which must be inculcated.”
Earlier, Anand Mahindra also paid his heartfelt tribute to Cyrus Mistry, and mentioned how the news of his demise was “hard to digest”. See his tweet here:
Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons. May his soul rest in peace!