New Delhi: Days after a heartwarming video of an elderly couple, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, who ran Baba Ka Dhaba in the national capital created a stir online, another clip of an old man running a 'Kanji Bada' stall in Agra, who lost all his earnings due to the COVID pandemic has surfaced on social media.
An Instagram user Dhanishtha, who goes by the username a_tastetour has shared a clip of Narayan Singh, the nonagenarian stall owner, who has been selling 'Kanji Bada' near Professors' Colony in Kamla Nagar in Agra for 40 years.
But following the crisis, his earnings have taken a hit. "I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during the lockdown. My daily income was also badly hit due to COVID-19", Singh told ANI.
View this post on Instagram
My kanji bada wale uncle 😁 He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only ₹250-₹300 in a day. His stall is in professors colony, Kamla nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here everyday, from 5:30pm. Also, if you know such places in Agra, DM me. I will try to meet and help them all and will tell everyone about them. All of us should help those in need. Start from your own area, your city and then see how it all changes and let’s try to highlight every story we are able to. #vocalforlocal #vocal #old #viral #supportlocal #foodvideo #viralvideos
A post shared by DHANISHTHA (@a_tastetour) on
After his video went viral, several people started visiting his food stall including Agra District magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has also shared this video on her Twitter account and urged the people of Agra to help Singh in these hard times. “Kamla Nagar. #Agra, near Desire Bakery. Shaam 5:30 pm onwards. Ek aur Baba ka Dhaba. Come on Agra.. Show”, the actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.
A few days ago, Baba ka Dhaba was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi where an old couple was struggling to sell food, but now it has become a place where companies come for advertising and promotional drives. Food delivery services Zomato has also listed the eatery on its website.