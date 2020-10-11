New Delhi: Days after a heartwarming video of an elderly couple, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, who ran Baba Ka Dhaba in the national capital created a stir online, another clip of an old man running a ‘Kanji Bada’ stall in Agra, who lost all his earnings due to the COVID pandemic has surfaced on social media. Also Read - School Reopening in Uttar Pradesh 2020: COVID Negative Report, 50% Attendance; Normal Classes Set to Resume in This City From October 19 | Check Details

An Instagram user Dhanishtha, who goes by the username a_tastetour has shared a clip of Narayan Singh, the nonagenarian stall owner, who has been selling ‘Kanji Bada’ near Professors’ Colony in Kamla Nagar in Agra for 40 years. Also Read - Hathras Case: CM, His Police Say no One Was Raped Because For Them She Was 'No One', Rahul Gandhi Attacks Yogi Govt

But following the crisis, his earnings have taken a hit. “I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during the lockdown. My daily income was also badly hit due to COVID-19”, Singh told ANI. Also Read - Hathras: CBI Takes Over Probe From UP Police, to Investigate FIR Related to Alleged Criminal Conspiracy Too | Top Points

After his video went viral, several people started visiting his food stall including Agra District magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has also shared this video on her Twitter account and urged the people of Agra to help Singh in these hard times. “Kamla Nagar. #Agra, near Desire Bakery. Shaam 5:30 pm onwards. Ek aur Baba ka Dhaba. Come on Agra.. Show”, the actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.

A few days ago, Baba ka Dhaba was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi where an old couple was struggling to sell food, but now it has become a place where companies come for advertising and promotional drives. Food delivery services Zomato has also listed the eatery on its website.