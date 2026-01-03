After ‘Dhoom Machale’, Zohran Mamdani grooves to ‘New York Vich Munda Rehnda’ on inauguration day; People call it ‘iconic’ | WATCH viral video

Home

After Zohran Mamdani's 'Dhoom Machale' victory speech, his inauguration day's 'New York Vich Munda Rehnda' moment goes viral. Scroll down to see the video.

Viral video: The newly elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, was sworn in on January 1, 2026, in an extraordinary way. In the videos circulating on social media, Mamdani was seen grooving to ‘New York Vich Munda Rehnda’ by Babbulicious. The Punjabi song translates to “The man lives in New York.” In the videos, Zohran Mamdani seemed excited along with his wife, Rama Duwaji. The event was attended by an enormous crowd who were cheering to welcome Mamdani as the mayor.

Zohran Mamdani’s welcome on ‘New York Vich Munda Rehnda’

The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, was welcomed with the song ‘New York Vich Munda Rehnda’. The Punjabi song translates to “The man lives in New York.” The video features many attendees cheering loudly for him.

Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration in New York City has music that’s not even in English and Muslim men on stage that look like they’re in Afghanistan Buckle up America. This is the Islamic takeover of Americapic.twitter.com/M8IOQqcoHK — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 1, 2026

Ever since Zohran Mamdani received the welcome, the internet has been flooded with outrage, with many people supporting the movement. Wall Street Apes captioned the video, “Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration in New York City has music that’s not even in English and Muslim men on stage that look like they’re in Afghanistan. Buckle up America. This is the Islamic takeover of America.”

Babbulicious’s ‘Gaddi Red Challenger’

The popular singer Babbulicious is a Toronto-based singer who became famous for the song ‘Gaddi Red Challenger’, featuring the line ‘Brampton Vich Munda Rehnda’. He shared a post on Instagram thanking Mamdani and wrote, “NEW YORK VICH MUNDA RENDAAAAA… Thank you Mr Mayor for having me perform at the inauguration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babbu (@babbulicious)

Zohran was seen grooving and singing along with the singer. One user wrote, “Mamdani singing along the whole time,” and another commented, “This is iconic.”

Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s mayor

Zohran Mamdani was born in October 1991 and is serving as the 112th mayor of New York City. After winning the election, Mamdani gave a victory speech which concluded with another popular song from Bollywood, ‘Dhoom Machale’.

