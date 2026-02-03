After Dhurandhar’s ‘Shararat’ trend, Rupali Ganguly’s mom joins her and grooves to ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’ | Watch viral video

Home

After Dhurandhars Shararat trend, Rupali Gangulys mom joins her and grooves to Teri Dulhan Sajaungi | Watch viral video

Some time ago, when the Dhurandhar movie was released, the choreography of 'Shararat' also became viral. The interesting fact about the song is that its choreographer is Vijay Ganguly, who's Rupali Ganguly's brother. Scroll down to see the latest video.

Image: Instagram @rupaliganguly (videograb)

Viral news: After the release of the Dhurandhar movie, a video went viral, which featured the choreographer of the Shararat song, Vijay Ganguly and his mother. The duo grooved on the song in grace, and people loved the spirit of Vijay’s mother. Now, another trend is at its peak on Instagram, which is a popular song, ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’; a video of Rupali Ganguly and her mother is going viral. For those who don’t know, the popular ‘Anupama’ actress Rupali Ganguly and ‘Shararat’ choreographer Vijay Ganguly are siblings. You can watch the viral video here.

Rupali Ganguly’s video with mother on ‘Sajan sajan’ trend

The viral video features Rupali Ganguly and her mother, Rajani Ganguly, in a video together. There’s another person in the video, who’s Rupali’s friend, known as Supriya Mukerji. The video shows them grooving on the famous trend ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’.

The viral clip shows them dancing gracefully to the beats of the song. The video quickly took the internet by surprise as Rupali’s mother showed graceful moves full of energy.

Rupali Ganguly’s viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

The video was shared by Rupali Ganguly on Instagram with the caption, “Dnce hits different when mummy is in the frame.”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have quickly flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “And now the trend is finally complete,” and another user wrote, “Aunty’s energy at this age… she is setting standards to all the GenZ that age has no limit.”

The third comment read, “Sorry ma’am, but in this video I was only looking at mom. What energy—OMG.”

