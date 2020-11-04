New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday heard a divorce case and ruled that the husband should give maintenance allowance to his wife and kids even after their separation. Also Read - Hathras Case: Supreme Court Directs Allahabad HC to Monitor 'All Aspects' of CBI Probe

Pronouncing its order, the court said that maintaining the family is the legal, moral, social responsibility and commitment of the individual. The court said this while hearing to a plea filed by in the Jhansi Family Court in which the husband refused to give alimony to the wife living with her parents. Also Read - Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act Being Misused in Uttar Pradesh, Observes Allahabad High Court

After thoroughly going through the matter, the court dismissed the plea of the husband and said that marriage holds an important place in the Indian society as the parents dream that their daughter would get more love from her maternal in-laws after marriage. Also Read - Hathras Case: 'Victim Was At Least Entitled To Decent Cremation', Says Allahabad High Court

The court in its ruling said when a woman leaves her parents’ house and comes to her in-law’s house, it is the moral and legal responsibility of the husband to treat her well and take care of her.

As per updates, Ashwani Yadav had married Jyoti Yadav on 29 September 2015 and a total of Rs 15 lakh was spent on the marriage. However, Jyoti later filed a complaint alleging harassment and ill-treatment by her in-laws for dowry.

Later, on January 28, 2019, Jyoti returned to her parents’ place and continue to stay there with them. Her in-laws still remained adamant on their demand for a car and other things. Without finding any other way out, Jyoti then filed a legal suit under Section 125 Criminal Procedure Code against her in-laws.

The Jhansi Family Court had ordered her husband Ashwani to give Rs 2500 as the monthly allowance to wife Jyoti and Rs 1000 to daughter.

During the hearing, the Allahabad High Court validated Jhansi Family Court’s order directing the husband to pay Rs 3500 per month as maintenance to his wife and daughter.

Furthermore, the court rejected the petition filed by the husband challenging the validity of the family court’s order.