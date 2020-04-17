After dolphins, pink flamingos have returned to Mumbai in huge numbers as people continue to live inside amid the coronavirus lockdown. People of Mumbai have been sharing some beautiful viral videos of majestic pink flamingos who have returned to a water body near Navi Mumbai in numbers far greater than ever before. Some of the residents living near the water body have revealed that they haven’t seen these migratory birds flocking in such huge numbers in years and the sight currently is just another proof of how reduced human presence is contributing greatly to the wildlife all over the world. Also Read - At least Someone's Having Fun! Monkeys Have a Pool Party in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As mentioned in some social media posts, Mumbaikars reveal that the migration of flamingos had decreased in the area due to human activities but this year has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of pink creatures which seems all magical. Also Read - As Indians Stay Inside in Lockdown, Over 8 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles Appear on Odisha Coast to Lay Around 6 cr Eggs

While some are totally busy looking at this enchanting sight from the windows and the balconies of their houses, some have been trying to approach the authorities to take notice of the guests and work towards providing a healthy environment for these flamingos every year. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 22: Juhi Chawla Posts Video of Dolphins Returning to Mumbai Sea as Coronavirus Shutdown Leads to Better Environment

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who lives near the Navi Mumbai water body, also tweeted a video of the flamingos as recorded from his house. His tweet read, “While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai !” (sic). Check out other tweets here:

While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai ! pic.twitter.com/wYyIxo92Ch — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 16, 2020

Thanks for tweet. This happens every year but no one notices. @CIDCO_Ltd says this is not #Wetland to help a #builder make buildings & golf course. @BNHSIndia says save these to avoid bird hit in new airport. @AUThackeray has promised #flamingo #Sanctuary in January 20. Waiting!! pic.twitter.com/XSdDghVRel — saveNaviMumbaiWetlands (@sunnyagro) April 17, 2020

@sardesairajdeep your tweet & video of the day on @CNNnews18 has brought a lot of focus to the Flamingo 🦩 wetlands in Sector 58-A, Palm Beach Road, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Kudos to the all round positive journalism.@sikka_harinder Sir Good to see your tweethttps://t.co/ONQVhE9x3f — Lt Col Monish Ahuja (@Monish_Ahuja) April 16, 2020

@sardesairajdeep the snaps of the Flamingo 🦩 as you have shared the video which is Navi Mumbai Palm Beach Road Wetlands. Hope you will contribute with your channel @CNNnews18 to be able to save this piece of nature.Since you posted it as Goa request you to correct it@sunnyagro pic.twitter.com/Dp0thaUnv0 — Lt Col Monish Ahuja (@Monish_Ahuja) April 13, 2020

Have never seen so many flamingos in my 25 years in Navi Mumbai. Looks so spectacular 😍 https://t.co/LCo6c5lgZi — PPG (@ppg9999) April 15, 2020

Look who’s back in town: Majestic pink-feathered migratory flamingo birds are here! Navi Mumbai Palm Beach area near NRI complex, Seawoods with reduced human activity, the birds are enjoying their freedom 🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/WYjMXZNRan — Paul Jadhav (@PaulJadhav) April 13, 2020

Recently, a group of dolphins was spotted at the Mumbai sea and the video of them skimming inside the waters was shared by actor Juhi Chawla. Similarly, around 8 lakh olive ridley turtles came to the Odisha shore to hatch eggs amid less human interruption while other various rarely seen animals and birds returned to their natural habitat after humans begin to live inside their homes in their struggle against COVID-19.