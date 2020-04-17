After dolphins, pink flamingos have returned to Mumbai in huge numbers as people continue to live inside amid the coronavirus lockdown. People of Mumbai have been sharing some beautiful viral videos of majestic pink flamingos who have returned to a water body near Navi Mumbai in numbers far greater than ever before. Some of the residents living near the water body have revealed that they haven’t seen these migratory birds flocking in such huge numbers in years and the sight currently is just another proof of how reduced human presence is contributing greatly to the wildlife all over the world. Also Read - At least Someone's Having Fun! Monkeys Have a Pool Party in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
As mentioned in some social media posts, Mumbaikars reveal that the migration of flamingos had decreased in the area due to human activities but this year has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of pink creatures which seems all magical.
While some are totally busy looking at this enchanting sight from the windows and the balconies of their houses, some have been trying to approach the authorities to take notice of the guests and work towards providing a healthy environment for these flamingos every year.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who lives near the Navi Mumbai water body, also tweeted a video of the flamingos as recorded from his house. His tweet read, “While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai !” (sic). Check out other tweets here:
Recently, a group of dolphins was spotted at the Mumbai sea and the video of them skimming inside the waters was shared by actor Juhi Chawla. Similarly, around 8 lakh olive ridley turtles came to the Odisha shore to hatch eggs amid less human interruption while other various rarely seen animals and birds returned to their natural habitat after humans begin to live inside their homes in their struggle against COVID-19.