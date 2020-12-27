New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday gave a new slogan to stop the coronavirus from mutating further and causing more dangerous strains. Also Read - Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As one would remember, in February 2020, videos of Athawale chanting "Corona go…go corona" had gone viral. For some time, many others had also taken up the strange battle cry, and from prayer meets to viral videos of the 9 Baje 9 minute' initiative – "Go Corona Go" was a popular catchphrase.

And now, as year 2020 is coming to an end with the coronavirus still here and new strains emerging every week, Athawale has come up with a new slogan. 'No Corona, Corona No,' the Union Minister told the virus to keep it from further mutating.

Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/ND2RQA7gAY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

“Earlier I gave the slogan ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of ‘No Corona, Corona No’,” he said on Sunday.

The Union Minister had earlier this week reminded journalists about his catchphrase. “COVID-19 vaccine will be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan ‘corona go’ on 20th February and now the cases are subsiding. It will remain for 6-7 months, ultimately it will have to go away,” Ramdas Athawale had said.

While he did not elaborate on how his chant was linked to the dropping case rate, it would be fair to assume that he was implying a co-relation between the two.