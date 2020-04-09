New Delhi: Minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale has given a near-chartbuster to the country (probably the world as well) in the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. His slogan ‘Go Corona, Go’ became an earworm within a very short span of time. Probably encouraged by this success, the minister has gone ahead and come up with an extended version of his slogan which is Go corona, corona go, No corona, corona no. The video of this went viral. Also Read - 'Go Corona Go Has Become World Famous Slogan Now', Says Ramdas Athawale on His Viral Video

60 years from now @RamdasAthawale will feature in the NCERT text books as a Doctor who fought corona with his slogans. Thankyou sir for saving us 🙏🙏@thakur_shivangi should get next Ramnath goenka award for this. #Go_Corona_No_Corona https://t.co/PBqTzUOea7 — Abhinav Rao (@Rao_Abhinav1991) April 8, 2020

Go no Corona?

Y u no go corona?

U shud go corona, no?

Corona go, no? So many possibilities here. Love it. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) April 8, 2020

Go corona, corona go was coined as early as in February when the minister took part at a prayer meet in Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The minister said earlier that questions were raised if such a slogan would help but its widespread use has proved the efficacy of the slogan. “I gave the slogan in February, when the Covid-19 situation was not as bad in India. At that time people were saying, will this make corona go away? Now we are seeing this slogan all across the world,” he said.

On March 5, when millions of Indians switched off the lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches for nine minutes starting 9 pm on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to show the nation’s “collective resolve and solidarity” in its fight against coronavirus, Athawale was seen chanting the slogan at his residence in suburban Bandra along with his family members.