Hamirpur: A unique bond between a teacher and his students was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, as the students bid their favourite mentor, an emotional and tearful goodbye. Not just students, the entire village broke down into tears after Bhishma Narayan got transferred after 12 years of service in Dharapur village in UP's Hamirpur district, Zee News Hindi reported.

Notably, Bhishma Narayan had been as the Principal of the primary school of the village for 12 years. During this period, students of the school had gotten really attached to him, and in turn Narayan also treated them as his own family. Saddened by his transfer, all the students along with villagers came to bid him a farewell and couldn’t control their tears. It was quite an emotional sight as the teacher, students and even the villagers cried their eyes out.

According to reports, students and villagers were greatly influenced by the simplicity of the teacher and that’s the reason why everyone became extremely sad at his departure. The villagers told that Narayan had gotten a transfer notice a few years back as well. However then, the villagers had gone to the BSA office and stopped his transfer. But this time, his transfer did not stop.

A day later, when the farewell ceremony of the teacher started, the children started crying profusely saying that their most beloved teacher was leaving them. Many others reminisced that it was Sir who taught them from childhood and they had gotten used to being taught by him.

