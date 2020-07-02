Islamabad: Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps, Pakistan has temporarily banned the widely popular online game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) on the grounds of the addictive nature of the game. The move was taken by The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday after “receiving complaints from different segments of society” on account of it being detrimental to players’ health. Also Read - Is PUBG Mobile A Chinese App & Why Has It Not Been Banned in India? | All You Need To Know

“The PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children,” a statement of the authority said.

More so, the game has also been cited as one of the reasons for cases of suicide in Pakistan, which are under investigation on the orders of Lahore High Court. Many instances of suicide including the recent death of a 16-year-old boy due to the game, also prompted the big move.

As per Dawn, on June 24, the teenager in Pakistan’s Hanjarwal area died by suicide as he hanged himself from a ceiling fan of his house when he “missed his mission” while playing the battle royale game.

“Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020,” PTA said in a statement.

PTA has now asked opinions from the public by July 10 on whether PUBG should remain under the ban or should it be reinstated.

”The Authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. In this regard public is encouraged to provide feedback through consultation-pubg@pta.gov.pk by July 10, 2020,” PTA wrote on Twitter.