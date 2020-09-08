Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, the BJP’s art and culture wing in Bihar recently launched a campaign ‘Justice for Sushant Rajput’ with pamphlets and posters declaring “Na Bhoole hain! Na Bhoolne denge!! (We have not forgotten, nor will let him be forgotten). Also Read - 'Na Bhule Hain, Na Bhulne Denge': Ahead of Bihar Polls, BJP Releases 'Justice for Sushant' Posters; Opposition Sees Red

The BJP has claimed that the actor’s death is not a political issue but an emotional issue and denied that the campaign was linked to the Assembly election. However, many opposition parties and the public alike have accused BJP of giving the actor’s unfortunate death a ‘political colour’ for electoral mileage.

More so, many users on Twitter have also dug up old news reports from the year 2018 when Sushant’s film ‘Kedarnath’ was about to be released. Blaming the BJP of hypocrisy, a section of Twitterati reminded how the party had once wanted to ban Sushant’s movie and now are using his death to gain advantage in Bihar elections.

One user wrote, ”When Sushant’s movie Kedarnath was released BJP leader demanded a Ban on it. Now in Poll bound Bihar, BJP releases Poster and Pamphlets with Sushant’s pic Remember It is never about Sushant, It is always about their agenda”.

In 2018, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader had written to the Censor Board, asking the film ‘Kedarnath’ to be banned, claiming that it hurts Hindu sentiments and also promotes love jihad.

Notably, Ajendra Ajay, part of the state BJP’s media relations team, had written to CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi demanding to ban the movie and warned of largescale protests in the state if it was released.

When #SushantSinghRajput was alive: BJP wanted to ban his 'Kedarnath'. The xenophobic idiots believed that the film promotes 'love jihad'. When he is no more: BJP has used his picture in their poster/campaign for #BiharElections2020

“By setting a romantic love story against the backdrop of a huge tragedy that occurred at Kedarnath, a centre of faith for crores of Hindus, the filmmakers have shown great disrespect to the followers of the religion,” the BJP leader had said.

Objecting to the film depicting the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu pilgrim, Ajay asked couldn’t the makers of the film find a Hindu character for the lead.