A computer operator, working as a contractual employee at the office of District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) in Baghpat, has been arrested for allegedly uploading posts on social media platforms praising absconding gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur’s Chaubeypur village. Also Read - Kanpur Killing: UP's Most-wanted Vikas Dubey Spotted at Faridabad Hotel, Flees Before Police Raid

Avinash Mishra (26), who runs his Facebook account by the name of ‘Pandit Avinash Mishra’, not only praised Dubey for the attack on the policemen but also tried to provoke sentiments of people of the upper caste. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey's Aide, Involved in Murder of Cops, Shot Dead

Station House Officer (SHO) of Baghpat Kotwali police station, A.K. Singh, said, “The accused has been booked and arrested under IPC sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and relevant sections of IT Act.” Also Read - Fraud Alert! Scamster Poses As Man's Boss on Facebook & Asks For Money, Dupes Him of Rs 58,000

A resident of Deoria district, Mishra was employed on contract with the Pradhan Mantri Awasiya Yojana department of DUDA.

According to the police officer, “The action is a strong message to those who are trying to unnecessarily drag caste politics into the gruesome attack.”

Eight policemen were shot dead and several others injured in an ambush by notorious criminal Dubey and his aides in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police circle on Friday.

Previously on July 5, Kilkil Sachan, who runs a coaching institute in Kakadeo area in Kanpur, was arrested from his apartment for a similar offence. Sachan had made a post on the social media applauding and glorifying criminal, Vikas Dubey, as a ‘lion’ for killing eight policemen.