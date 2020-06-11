Surajpur: In another upsetting news, two wild elephants, one of them pregnant, were found dead at a forest range in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district in the last two days. Also Read - Heartwarming! Animal Lover Mohammad Akhtar Donates His Entire Land to His Two Elephants Moti & Rani

While the pregnant elephant died because of a liver ailment in the early hours of Tuesday, the carcass of another female elephant couldn’t be recovered till Wednesday evening as a herd mourned the loss of the jumbo by guarding the body for hours.

Here is the touching moment captured on camera as a herd gathered around the dead body:

Forest officials could finally retrieve the body on Thursday morning after the herd started to thin out. Though the cause of death is not clear as of now, officials said that it looks like a case of poisoning.

“It seems that the only pond in the area was deliberately poisoned, and the elephants consumed that water and died due to poisoning,” an official told The Print.

The post-mortem report of both the tuskers is still awaited.

According to forest officials, the dead jumbos belonged to a herd that had been wandering in the area for the last couple of days.

In the past few years, several incidents of human-elephant conflict were reported from the forests of northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur, Korba and Koriya districts.

The deaths of the two elephants come close on the heels of the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad in Kerala, who died after she ate a cracker-filled pineapple.