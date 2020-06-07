In another shocking case of animal cruelty, a video took the Internet by storm featuring a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh, bleeding after some miscreants allegedly made the animal eat wheat with crackers. The fumes of Kerala elephant had not died down yet when this fresh incident emerged from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Mercilessly Trolled on Twitter For Taking Dig at 'Mahatma' Sonu Sood's Relief Work Amid COVID-19

The cow was named Nandini and the video was shot by its owner who claimed that the animal was pregnant. The incident reportedly occurred a day before the death of the pregnant elephant Kerala, in a similar fashion. While a report in HT claimed that the cow’s owner, Gurdyal Singh, suspected his neighbour, social media users trended #JusticeForNandini as they pointed out that it did not provoke enough outrage. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Issues Public Apology to Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam Who Accused Him of Being Selfish

While an FIR was registered, no arrests have been made which amped up the netizens digital outrage on Twitter. One wrote wrote, “What the hell is wrong with this world? Then Elephant now a Cow? Is there any humanity alive? Shame on every human! This world would be a better place only if all the humans will be extinct! #JusticeforNandini #pregnant #JusticeForHimachalCow (sic)”, while another tweeted, “Heartbroken, speechless, angry & shocked to read the news about the pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh. Also about the hypocrisy and selective activism of people like you. How can anyone be so cruel. Hope the guilty are punished severely. #justiceforHimachalCow #JusticeforNandini (sic)” and yet another agitated, “#JusticeforNandini This is Unacceptable, Humanity is dead really… Media Quiet… Intellectual Quiet… #ShameOnHumanity (sic).” Also Read - 'Bhagat Singh Would be in Jail Today': Netizens Agitate After NIA Books Bittu Sonowal Under UAPA For Writing 'Lal Salam'-'Comrade' on Facebook

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

What the hell is wrong with this world? Then Elephant now a Cow? Is there any humanity alive? Shame on every human! This world would be a better place only if all the humans will be extinct!#JusticeforNandini #pregnant #JusticeForHimachalCow pic.twitter.com/DD386qczid — AK (@iamayush312) June 6, 2020

Heartbroken, speechless, angry & shocked to read the news about the pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh. Also about the hypocrisy and selective activism of people like you. How can anyone be so cruel. Hope the guilty are punished severely.#justiceforHimachalCow #JusticeforNandini pic.twitter.com/XGC1SWtnQr — Elina (@LawyerInBaking) June 7, 2020

Shocking, After the inhuman incident a few days ago, this second incident, animal birds & nature is an important part of life, its destruction is just a hateful thought.#JusticeforNandini pic.twitter.com/4xUCB5CoNf — Wellu (@Wellutwt1) June 7, 2020

A holy cow was ‘accidentally fed’ crackers by unidetified people in Himachal Pradesh which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. We all urge the Himachal Government to bring the culprits to justice #JusticeforNandini pic.twitter.com/P2zhMW7dmb — Anna Nina (@NeenaAnnaa) June 7, 2020

Pregnant cow jaw blown by explosive As this heart wrenching incident happened to be of Himachal bjp ruled state so no covearage, I don’t see any1 specially the one who during elections organise gau mutra party , gau rakshak kha gya tumhara pyaar ! #justicefornandini @PriaINC pic.twitter.com/cPUYAzopwp — Pritpal Singh Pannu (@PritpalPannu07) June 7, 2020

What’s Wrong With this world Then Elephant now Cow Why no strict law is being made against such people they torturing these innocent animals for no reason the entire human race is suffering because of their crime ..!! pic.twitter.com/hU1Qx4PaMj — aniel-ani (@ani_royal007) June 7, 2020

#JusticeforNandini is still trending. BJP Leaders, Bollywood, Kohli, North Indian Journos. The animal lovers who were vocal few days ago are all still silent. The level of Hypocrisy is astounding. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) June 7, 2020

Another cruelty ,we have lost the humanity 🙁#JusticeforNandini pic.twitter.com/xQrPjLviaG — Maggi (@JainMaggii) June 7, 2020

Hitting a new low, each day. Aren’t we?