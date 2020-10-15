Kochi: The pandemic has been tough on millions of people across the country, with many losing their jobs and struggling to make ends meet. Sajana Shaji, a transwoman from Kochi, Kerala was one such person who started her own roadside biryani business, after being severely hit by the coronavirus crisis. Also Read - Sabarimala Temple to Reopen For 5 Days From October 16 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, 250 People Allowed in a Day

What's more, is that she also offered employment to four other trans women and a trans man who had lost their jobs due to COVID-19. However, soon after, she and her employees started facing harassment from the local shopkeepers and vendors.

Heartbroken over the harassment, Shaji, took to Facebook and shared a video where she can be seen breaking down while trying to recount the incidents. She said how a nearby vendor spread rumours about the quality of her biryani which resulted in massive losses for the biryani shop.

She said, “Look at the amount of food that has gone to waste. People keep asking us to work and live a decent life, instead of begging on trains and roaming the streets at night. But if the society does not allow us to work respectfully, then what are we supposed to do.”

She also alleged that despite them approaching the police against the harassers, they did not get any help

However, after the video went viral, many were moved by her plight and promised to help her out. Many celebrities and locals have come together to extend support to Sajana, demonstrating the power of social media once again.

Actors like Fahadh Faasil, Vinay Forrt, Rima Kallingal, Nazriya Nazim also shared Sajana’s story in a display of their solidarity. People are also sharing Sajana’s contact details and urging their friends and relatives in the area to support her.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja assured of police security and necessary assistance to Sajana. She also announced that the government will give emergency financial aid to her under the Kerala Social Social Security mission’s project ‘We care’.



Spoke to Sajana, transgender person who was attacked by anti-social elements yesterday. Sajana earns her living by selling biryani by the roadside in Ernakulam. Assured that necessary assistance and security will be provided. pic.twitter.com/4sydNCqRda — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) October 13, 2020

