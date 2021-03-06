Lucknow: Sometimes love for pets can people to any level. One such incident has happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district where the owner of a pet parrot has lodged a missing complaint with the police about the bird and announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for the people who will find the bird. Also Read - Republic Day 2021: Watch 6 Most Significant Films That Talk About Gravest Social Issues

Interestingly, this pet parrot is making headlines in Aligarh district ever since it went missing from its owner’s house. According to reports, the missing parrot is said to be of a foreign breed. Also Read - Brain Dead UP Woman Gives New Lease of Life to 5 People by Donating Her Organs

Apart from cash reward and police complaint, the owner has also got pamphlets printed and distributed in the area in an attempt to find the missing parrot. Moreover, he has also made an appeal to the people to help in getting back the parrot and also a cash reward was announced for those who gave any leads or brought the parrot back to its owner. Also Read - Aligarh: Two Killed, More Than 8 People Injured in Massive Explosion

However, no information regarding the parrot’s whereabouts has been received as yet even after four days of it going missing from the Quarsi police station area of the city.

Notably, the owner of the bord is a doctor who is appealing to the people of the vicinity to help him find his missing bird. A Japan House resident, SC Varshney is a doctor at Deendayal Hospital.