New Delhi: Ever since pop singer Rihanna tweeted about farmers' protests, a host of international celebrities have called out the Indian government and questioned the Centre's decision to block internet services at three protest sites near Delhi borders. After Rihanna, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said that she stands in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the government's contentious agriculture laws. Former adult film star Mia Khalifa also voiced her concerns and tweeted her support to farmers, saying, "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest."
For the uninformed, Khalofa is a Lebanese-American porn star and webcam model. After her tweet went viral, many users were overjoyed at this show of support, while others criticised her for commenting on Indian affairs and trolled her with derogatory and lewd comments.
Responding to criticism, she followed this up with a second tweet, this time mocking allegations about “paid actors”.
As it weren’t enough, Twitter users also started wondering if other porn stars would also tweet on the issue. Soon enough, actress and former pornstar Sunny Leone and American pornographic actor Johnny Sins started trending on Twitter with users posting vague memes.
For over two months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi’s borders, demanding the centre repeal laws they say will leave them at the mercy of large corporate firms.