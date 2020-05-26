Mussoorie: Seen a bigger fan of PM Modi than him? Days after Uttarakhand BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi sparked a major political slugfest with ‘Modi Aarti’ to praise the Prime Minister, he has now come up with even grander plans! Also Read - Virtual Rallies, Conferences: This is How BJP Plans to Celebrate First Anniversary of Modi Govt 2.0

On Sunday, the MLA announced that he will soon build a ‘Modi temple’ dedicated to the Prime Minister which will have his idol placed in it.

Talking about his plans, he told TOI, ”I have kept his photo in my temple and office ever since he was the party’s general secretary in the 1990s. I am keen to build a temple someday dedicated to him.”

He added that there is nothing wrong with it as people have also made temples for Rajinikanth and Sonia Gandhi out of love and respect.

Joshi believes that the PM is ‘blessed with some divine power’, as he works 18 hours a day, adding that he worships the PM daily as he gives him positive energy. He further claimed that he has kept PM Modi’s photograph near the deities at the prayer room at his home.

Earlier on May 22, he had launched ‘Modi aarti’ at a function organized to facilitate COVID-19 warriors. The aarti which is full of praises for the PM was penned by Dr. Renu Pant, a supporter of PM Modi.

The move was massively criticized by Congress for allegedly insulting religious sentiments with party’s state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana asserting that BJP is full of ‘sycophants and andh-bhakts.’