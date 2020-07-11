Taking the Internet by storm, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam created quite a stir with its latest poster and tapping into the craze was Assam Police. Stepping into the shoes of Mumbai Police who recently tweaked a scene from the American sitcom, FRIENDS and made the characters Monica Geller and Chandler Bing wear a mask, Assam Police did the same but in a desi way. Also Read - KBC 12 to be Delayed? Amitabh Bachchan Unable to Shoot Because of Govt's 'Above 65' Rule

Taking the sensational poster of Radhe Shyam, Assam Police photoshopped it to feature Pooja and Prabhas wearing a fask mask each. Calling it their “Perfect Radhe Shyam of 2020”, the Nagaon Police shared the poster on their Twitter handle with the caption, “Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop. @TSeries @UV_Creations @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @assampolice #RadheShyam #Prabhas20 (sic)” Also Read - Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Donates Nearly 40,000 Nicotine Patches as WHO Launches Initiative to Help 1.3bn People Quit Smoking

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is Prabas’ 20th film. Also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan apart from Pooja and Prabhas, the film will see a theatrical release in 2021. It will be released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

On another note, Assam’s COVID-19 tally surged to 15,536 with 936 new coronavirus cases on Saturday of which, 521 cases were registered in Guwahati alone. In the last 24 hours, eight more coronavirus patients, including a policeman, died in Assam making the death toll in the state reach 35.