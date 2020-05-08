Our police force has been working tirelessly day and night to ensure that people stay home and stay safe. They have been coming up with different ways and means to highlight the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the Mumbai Police to the Delhi Police and other police forces in the country, they have all been creative in their efforts. Now the Uttar Pradesh Police too has joined in and created a message of hope using its police vehicles. Also Read - COVID-19: Maharashtra Remains Worst-hit State, Cases Surpass 19,000-Mark; CM Hints at Lockdown Extension

Taking to Twitter, UP Police shared a picture showing 21 vehicles in the formation of the word hope standing in front of the picturesque Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. The picture also had a positive message for the people that read “Hold On. Pain Ends”, along with #JeetegaBharatHaaregaCorona, and #IndiaFightsCorona. Also Read - Coronavirus Crisis: Teams to Allow Five Substitutes as IFAB Accepts FIFA's Proposal

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had shared decided to post memes of popular rock bands, terming them as ‘safety tunes’ and urging citizens to stay indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our ‘Band-o-bast’. #LockdownPerformance #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/ejPW0Ofbfw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2020

And almost a month before, the Delhi Police had shared a picture of COVID Patrol bikes that were used to patrol the streets of the city to ensure the safety of the people.

#Covid_Patrol Bikes by Team South will ensure that #21daysLockdown is enforced through awareness and prosecution and that strict action is taken against those who violate the rules as #DelhiPoliceFightsCOVID @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice #KeepingDelhiSafe pic.twitter.com/jSbQ5UgT8W — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) April 1, 2020

Even our police forces are at the frontline where this illness is concerned, as they too have to deal with people directly without knowing if the person is infected or not.