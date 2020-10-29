Nature is full of amazing wonders and an example of it was seen in West Bengal’s Burdwan, where a rare bright yellow turtle was recently found. This is the second time in this year that a yellow turtle has been spotted. Also Read - Twitter Down in South East Asian Countries, Restored in Several Parts After Suffering Outage

Indian Forest Service officer, Debashish Sharma, who shared the images of the rescued turtle on Twitter, said the turtle was found in a pond in Burdwan and rescued. Also Read - Twitter's Explanation on Showing Ladakh as Part of China Inadequate: Parliament Panel

“Today a Yellow Turtle was rescued from a Pond in Burdwan, WB. It’s one kind of a rarely occurring Flapshell Turtle,” Sharma wrote on Twitter. Also Read - West Bengal: 5 Killed as Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion in Murshidabad

See the pictures here:

Today a Yellow Turtle was rescued from a Pond in Burdwan,WB. It's one kind of a rarely occuring Flapshell Turtle. @ParveenKaswan @SanthoshaGubbi @RandeepHooda @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/enTyNAkxmP — Debashish Sharma, IFS (@deva_iitkgp) October 27, 2020

Sharma further explained that the turtle is an albino kind and its peculiar yellow colour is likely the outcome of some genetic mutation of a congenital disorder.

“It’s an albino kind whose peculiar yellow colour is maybe bcoz of either some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment,” he wrote.

According to Wildlife Biologist Sneha Dharwadkar, the rescued turtle is in fact, the yellow morph of albino Indian flap shell, and is really rare.

Meanwhile, people were astounded on looking at the images of this rare find:

The unique wildlife you share, shows how precious the web of biodiversity is. Thank you. — Grace van Thillo🌍 (@gvthillo) October 27, 2020

Wow.. this is the first time I am seeing this colour.. beautiful it is ❤️❤️ — Vanishree (@Vanishr37017941) October 27, 2020

So beautiful 😍 and unique .. Such smooth skin I guess on top it’s slippery n glossy as per the photo .. Is it ?? So — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) October 27, 2020

Beautiful wow cute colorful turtle😘😘 — Shannon Blackmon (@ShannonMcphan) October 27, 2020

Euuumaa yr to annde jaisa lag raha hai… So smooth and shiny texture of skin.. 😍, and yellow is my favorite color 🤩 — Tanu🌠 (@Jaishre86308357) October 28, 2020

Previously, another rare yellow turtle was found by villagers in Odisha’s Balasore district in July. Speaking about the rescued reptile, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, had said that it was a unique find and he had never seen a specimen like this before.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday. Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

.