After PDA, Sex And Fights, Now A Pole-Dancing Video On Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Internet Outrage

New Delhi: Delhi Metro is trending again on social media, and as usual, not for the best of reasons as another video showing two women performing a pole dance inside one of the coaches while grooving to a popular yesteryears Hindi film song, has gone viral leaving the internet in splits.

The viral video shows two women pole dancing inside a Delhi Metro coach while popular Hindi song “Main To Beghar Hoon” plays in the background. The short clip which was first posted on Instagram has brewed a storm of outrage on social media platforms with users expressing their distaste for the “inappropriate” dance routine in a public place like Delhi Metro.

After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro,

The latest is Pole Dancing…..

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RpvKJ9jLny — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) July 6, 2023

“When shameless meets mannerless, this feat happens,” a user commented. “DMRC should charge extra as entertainment tax from the passengers,” joked another user.

“Delhi metro needs serious checks, it seems like the new location for reel makers,” another chimed in.

“Entertainment ki koi kami nhi hai Delhi metro mai (There’s no dearth of entertainment in Delhi Metro),” read another comment. “Feeling sorry for the public, they had to see multiple retakes for this reel,” commented another user.

In recent times, a wide variety of video clips showing people fighting, couple’s kissing, performing obscene sexual acts—including a boy performing oral sex on another young man and a man masturbating to porn while seated next to woman passenger—have surfaced online and triggered outrage from netizens.

Earlier this month, a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, dressed in a black top and blue jeans was seen grooving to Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri’s song ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’ inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms garnering mixed responses from users.

Similarly, visuals of a woman dressed in skimpy outfits on the Delhi Metro sparked an online debate between maintaining decorum in public places and freedom of choice. The woman was dubbed “Uorfi Javed 2.0” for her bold choice of clothes and heavily criticised by the Twitterati for her “obscene” outfits.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has repeatedly warned commuters not to film videos, Instagram reels and dance inside the Metro. It has also urged passenger to maintain decorum and public decency while travelling.

