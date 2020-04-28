When people have a lot of time on their hands they tend to get creative and come up with ideas that are out of this world. The ongoing lockdown, following the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, has seen a good number of pictures and videos of people trying out new things at their own homes go viral. The latest to have emerged is from the UK where people are challenging one another to come up with quirky dresses that involve pillows, duvets and more recently shopping bags. Also Read - Meet 73-Year-Old 'Skipping Sikh' Who is Raising Funds For British NHS And Inspiring Others

The whole challenge started with ex-Playboy model Brittny Ward doing a fashion show at her residence using a pillow as a dress and a roll of toilet paper as her purse. Also Read - Coronavirus: Ailing British PM Boris Johnson Taking 'Short Walks,' His Office Says

This was followed by a few ladies deciding to use their duvets as dresses, while wearing make-up, high heels, and holding a glass of wine in their hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geri Lopes Biz (@gerilbiz) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

With the challenge gathering steam, more came forth with their ideas of a dress during the quarantine and lockdown period, and some of them looked good enough to wear for an outing. The ladies decided to use shopping bags made out of brown paper and plastic to create mini and maxi dresses.

Russian model Lily Ermak joined the fun with a creation of her own and captioned it, “How do you like my new dress? Spring-summer2020. Maybe this will be a new challenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Лилия Ермак (@lilyermak) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT

The Shopping Bag challenge seems to have gathered a lot of interest and more and more women have posted their ideas of a paper bag dress onto their social media pages. Some are looking really colourful, and one has even added a banana as an accessory to her ensemble. Check them out for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Dok (@_atnew_) on Apr 13, 2020 at 4:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Crawford (@jencstyle) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marilyn (@marilyn_crossfit) on Apr 13, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

With the pillow, duvet and shopping bag dress challenge done, wonder what’s going to come up next before the coronavirus lockdown ends.