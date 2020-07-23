Days after temporarily banning the popular game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has banned Chinese live-streaming app Bigo in the country. Meanwhile, TikTok too has come under fire, as a final warning has been issued to the app over inappropriate content on the platforms. Also Read - 'Scary And Funny at The Same Time': Pakistan Reporter Highlights Petrol Crisis in Peshawar, Commuter's Reply in THIS Viral Video Cracks up Netizens

According to a statement issued by the PTA on Monday, the action to ban BIGO LIVE and warning to TikTok was taken after complaints were received from different segments of the society against ‘immoral, obscene and vulgar content’ witnessed on these social media applications.

In a tweet, PTA wrote, ”Number of complaints had been received from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene & vulgar content on social media applications particularly Tik Tok and Bigo, & their extremely negative effects on the society in general & youth in particular.”

“PTA had issued necessary notices to the aforementioned social media companies under law to moderate the socialisation and content within legal and moral limits, in accordance with the laws of the country,” the statement reads.

The move comes at a time when an application has been filed in the Lahore High Court, demanding an immediate ban on TikTok. The petitioner contended that the app was great mischief of modern times, and had become a source of spreading vulgarity, pornography and immoral content by youngsters for the sake of fame on social media.

Earlier in July, the PTA imposed a complete ban on online gaming site PUBG, after cases of suicide were reported from various parts of the country, with youngsters allegedly taking their own lives for failing to complete a PUBG game level and task.

In a statement, the PTA maintained that it had received complaints about the game being addictive, a waste of time and about its potential negative impact on children’s physical and psychological health.

(With IANS inputs)