Ever since WHO announced “living with the virus” as the new norm since the coronavirus is here to stay, face masks became a part of our apparels and ditching the surgical ones or N95 ones, we soon saw a Pune man ordering a pure Gold one and now diamond-studded masks are grabbing eyeballs in Surat. Worth Rs 1,40,000, the diamond-studded face masks are being stitched by a jewellery shop in Surat for customers who want to wear them at dazzling wedding functions. Also Read - Gold Standard of COVID-19 Mask: Pune Man Makes Gold Mask Worth Rs 2.89 Lakh

A report by News18 shared the update from diamond merchants in Surat which is considered a hub of the rare stone. As per a tweet shared by the news agency, “These masks will prove to be very helpful especially to make the wedding look different. Diamond masks are also available for the couple at the wedding. The mask costs Rs 1 lakh to 4 lakh (sic)”

Widely known for its diamond and textile industry, Surat in Gujarat, India reportedly accounts for 90% of the world’s total rough diamond cutting and polishing. Hence, the netizens have been wondering when one of the traders would invest in a bizarre diamond-studded face mask ever since a man purchased a gold one in Pune.

At a time when people are being more humble and supporting small scale businesses that are selling eco-friendly and cheap face masks amid COVID-19, Shankar Kurade from Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune grabbed headlines recently for his extraordinary mask made of pure gold. Worth Rs 2.89 lakh, the mask of gold is pretty thin and has very minute holes in it to help him breathe. Moreover, he wasn’t even sure if the mask would help combat the virus.

As they say, money can buy you everything except common sense!