After Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended, netizens now want Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat’s account to be suspended as she has been on the receiving end ever since she called “jamaati” a bigger problem than coronavirus in India in a tweet. The star wrestler recently took to Twitter and wrote, “कोरोना वायरस भारत की दूसरे नंबर की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। जाहिल जमाती अभी भी पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। #jahiljamati” (Coronavirus is the second biggest problem in India, uncivilised Jamaati, however, are India’s number one).” Also Read - Wrestler Babita Phogat Trolled Over Her 'Jahil Jamaatis' Comment | POSTS

In another tweet, Phogat took a stand for Rangoli, she wrote that Twitter didn’t like those who spoke truth on its platform. Soon after this, #SuspendBabitaPhogat became the top trending hashtag on Twitter in India and fuming Twitterati has had “enough” of Phogat and want her account to be suspended. Also Read - Farah Khan Ali Makes Strong Statements Against Rangoli Chandel, Says 'She Spreads Venom Against Muslims'

Then on Friday, Babita Phogat came out to defend her statement against Tablighi Jamaat members and said she is no ‘Zaira Wasim’ and would not get bogged down by any kind of threat. She shared a video and even told ANI, “Over the past few days, I posted a few tweets, after that, I started to get threatening messages on my social media handles, I would like to tell them that I am no Zaira Wasim, I would not get threatened, I have always fought for my country, I stand by my tweets, I wrote nothing wrong”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Chef Amid Lockdown, See Photos

“I posted the tweets who spread the coronavirus, I would like to ask all of you to tell me whether it isn’t true that Tablighi Jamaat members indeed spread coronavirus, if they had not gathered, we would have gotten rid of the virus by now. I will always speak the truth, she added.

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

Earlier this month, Phogat’s account was blocked for posting a controversial tweet. Her account was restored later and the wrestler clarified that she has written against the people attacking doctors, police, and nurses.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is 13,387, including 11,201 active cases. So far, 1,748 patients have either been cured and discharged while 437 deaths have been recorded.

(With ANI inputs)