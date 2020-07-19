Days after India blocked a Russian portal used by pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) to propagate its anti-India agenda, the banned group on Sunday launched a Canadian portal to register ‘Referendum 2020’ votes to demand Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab.

A major security alert was sounded here by agencies as the group this time targeted the national capital for voter registration regarding ‘Referendum 2020’ unlike its previous attempt to pick Punjab for its illegal agenda.

The group took the step after India on July 4 blocked the Russian website www.punjabfree.ru , which was used by SFJ for online voter registration for ‘Referendum 2020’ in Punjab. The SFJ had launched its much-publicised online voter registration for ‘Referendum 2020’ for people in Punjab through the Russian portal in memory of Sikhs killed during the 1955 attack at Darbar Sahib.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in July last year banned the SFJ for advocating Referendum 2020, an online campaign to demand Khalistan.

Citing information, sources in the intelligence wing said, the SFJ launched Canadian portal ‘DelhiBanayGaKhalistan.ca’ from Canada to register ‘Referendum 2020’ votes here in Delhi, forcing the security agencies to sound an alert to concerned departments to foil the second such attempt of the group within a month.

Banking on Canada’s commitment to freedom of speech for pro-Khalistan campaigns, the secessionist group launched www.DelhiBanayGaKhalistan.ca — the Canadian portal– for voter registration for Referendum 2020.

Experts in internal security say as Delhi was the epicenter of the November 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the SFJ chose it for its ‘Referendum 2020’ voter registration agenda.

After the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by two of her Sikh bodyguards, anti-Sikh riots erupted the following day. The riots continued in some areas for several days, killing more than 3,000 Sikhs in New Delhi and an estimated 8,000 to 17,000 or more Sikhs were killed in 40 cities across India.

Displaying the Canadian flag on top of the home page, the portal provides information and voter registration forms in Punjabi and English languages.

Designated US-based terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had made the voter registration announcement in Delhi, sending Delhi Police as well as central security agencies into a tizzy.

SFJ’s ‘Referendum 2020’ coordinator in Canada, Hardip Singh Nijjar, played a major role in launching the portal.

The SFJ’s lead campaigners Pannun and Nijjar were on July 1, 2020 declared terrorists by the central government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for trying to revive militancy in Punjab through anti-national activities and involvement in the Khalistan movement.

In 2016 Canada denied India’s request to arrest and extradite Nijjar on the basis that India’s allegations against him are not supported by any evidence.

The radical group SFJ is supported by Pakistan-based handlers to provide money and logistical support to radical Sikh elements in Punjab to carry out subversive activities.

The SFJ is headed by Avtar Singh Pannun and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who have started advocating Khalistan as well as the online secessionist campaign for Referendum 2020.