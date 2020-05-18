Kathmandu: As people are locked up inside their homes due to COVID-19 lockdown, Nature is truly healing itself, and the skyline is becoming clearer with each passing day. Also Read - Trending News Today May 06, 2020: Wait, WHAT? Bihar Wakes up to Stunning View of Mount Everest After Decades as Air Clears Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Every now and then, many stories of Nature reclaiming itself comes to the fore, and now, residents of Kathmandu Valley were stunned to see the breathtaking views of Mt Everest even though it is 200km away. The majestic views of the mountain could be seen after decades from the valley, due to a decrease in vehicular emission and factories being closed.

As a result, the air quality has significantly improved in India and Nepal, reports Nepal Times.

Nepali Times shared the pictures and wrote, “The COVID-19 Lockdown has cleaned the air over Nepal and northern India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt Everest can be seen again from Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away.”

The #COVID19Lockdown has cleaned the air over #Nepal and northern #India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away. More breathtaking images by @AbhushanGautam: https://t.co/IqFZw39haC pic.twitter.com/ErTJa7kPJo — Nepali Times (@NepaliTimes) May 15, 2020

Here are some more pictures captured by photographer Abhushan Gautam who even made arrows for people to identify the world’s highest mountain.

People of the valley were absolutely stunned to see the pictures and claimed ‘nature is healing’.

Can we keep it this way?

Nepal spends a billion dollars a year so that healthy, fit young men can pollute our cities with fossil fuel spewing motorcycles and cars.

Make them bicycle in cities. We'll have clean air and save a billion dollars during the recession. @NepalPoliceHQ https://t.co/txyexZEoSY — Sushma Joshi (@joshi_sushma) May 15, 2020

If we switch to electric public transport the short reprieve with clear sky and Mt. #Everest in Kathmandu's visibility that we are experiencing during lockdown, can be extended further, supporting local economy and reducing trade deficit with neighbouring country. https://t.co/8kf25PVNMR — Manjeet Dhakal (@manjeetdhakal) May 15, 2020

Was always fascinated by the view of the #Himalayas from #Kathmandu, but I have no recollection of actually seeing #Everest from the valley…only stories of how it can be visible on a really clear day…with the current lvl of clarity it is evidently once again visible <3 https://t.co/W6NLzZiuVb — Swati Pujari (@PujariSwati) May 15, 2020

I absolutely love this – i have flown through this valley of fog a few times now and you see a grainy himalayan range through your window – its usually a 3 day trek before you get your first glimpse of Everest and its amazing that it was viewable from kathmandu all along ! https://t.co/RqT40QLVyI — paul mcgonigle (@paulrmcgonigle) May 15, 2020

Earlier this month, photos claiming to be Mt Everest seen from a Bihar village, and several mountain ranges been seen from Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab had gone viral too.