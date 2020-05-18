Kathmandu: As people are locked up inside their homes due to COVID-19 lockdown, Nature is truly healing itself, and the skyline is becoming clearer with each passing day. Also Read - Trending News Today May 06, 2020: Wait, WHAT? Bihar Wakes up to Stunning View of Mount Everest After Decades as Air Clears Due to COVID-19 Lockdown
Every now and then, many stories of Nature reclaiming itself comes to the fore, and now, residents of Kathmandu Valley were stunned to see the breathtaking views of Mt Everest even though it is 200km away. The majestic views of the mountain could be seen after decades from the valley, due to a decrease in vehicular emission and factories being closed.
As a result, the air quality has significantly improved in India and Nepal, reports Nepal Times.
Nepali Times shared the pictures and wrote, “The COVID-19 Lockdown has cleaned the air over Nepal and northern India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt Everest can be seen again from Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away.”
Here are some more pictures captured by photographer Abhushan Gautam who even made arrows for people to identify the world’s highest mountain.
People of the valley were absolutely stunned to see the pictures and claimed ‘nature is healing’.
Earlier this month, photos claiming to be Mt Everest seen from a Bihar village, and several mountain ranges been seen from Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab had gone viral too.