Mumbai: After Shubham Mishra, another 28-year-old YouTuber was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting an abusive and threatening video on social media against stand up comedian Agrima Joshua.

Imtiyaz Sheikh, who uses the profile ‘Umesh Dada’ on Youtube, posted a video where he was seen giving rape threats to Agrima because he felt offended by her joke. He was held from Nalasopara in Palghar district after Mumbai police’s Cyber Branch took suo motu cognizance of the upload.

(Trigger Warning – Abusive language: Discretion advised)

UMESH DADA VIDEO, if anyone wants evidence. https://t.co/cSk2cz6L55 — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) July 12, 2020

After the arrest, the official handle of Mumbai Police tweeted, “Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Branch has taken a Suo Moto action in an abusive & threatening video, shared on social media by the accused operating the handle with a pseudonym Umesh Dada. He‘s been arrested & booked under relevant sections of IPC & IT Act #WomensSafety.”

Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Branch has taken a Suo Moto action in an abusive & threatening video, shared on social media by the accused operating the handle with a pseudonym Umesh Dada. He‘s been arrested & booked under relevent sections of IPC & IT Act #WomensSafety pic.twitter.com/kH1pAbWYUh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 13, 2020

He has been arrested under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of IPC and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking on the matter, DCP (cyber) Rashmi Karandikar told the Indian Express, “We have arrested the person running the Umesh Dada handle from Nallasopara in Palghar district. There are two others who we have found involved in a similar video. We will track them down and take action against them as well.”

Notably, standup comedian Agrima Joshua has at the receiving end of abuses, trolling and rape threats ever since her 2-year-old joke on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s upcoming statue in Maharashtra went viral.

She deleted the video, apologised for hurting sentiments but the cycle of abuse directed at her didn’t stop. More so, MNS party members vandalised Joshua’s performance venue ‘The Habitat’ in Khar and streamed it live.