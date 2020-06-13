In February this year, scientists named a newly discovered species of a land snail after the teen activist Greta Thunberg to honour her efforts in raising awareness about climate change and now, they have named a newly discovered spider species after her too. Adding another feather to her cap of success, Thunberg inspired the name behind the new genus of huntsman spiders from Madagascar. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Urged by 140 Scientists to Curb US President Donald Trump's Posts 'Glorifying Violence' on Facebook

Named after the 17-year-old, in honour of her commitment to tackling climate change, German arachnologist Peter Jager described that the new genus of huntsman spiders from Madagascar are named Thunberga gen. nov. Jager has participated in several protests inspired by Thunberg’s School Strike for Climate. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Meet These Young Indian Climate Warriors Who Are Fighting to Save the Planet

According to him, huntsman reportedly don’t spin webs and hunt and forage instead for their food, unlike most spiders. They even differed from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs, as Jager explained in a study printed in the scientific journal Zootaxa. Also Read - Scientists Name New Species of Fungus 'Troglomyces Twitteri' After Discovering it in Image of Millipede on Twitter

On Madagascar island, Peter Jager also discovered a heretofore unknown species of huntsman during his latest expedition and named it Thunberga greta, yet again after the Swedish climate campaigner. In a career spanning 20 years, Jager discovered Thunberga gen. nov. and hoped that by naming the creepy crawlies after the teenage climate change activist, he could draw attention to the issue of biodiversity loss in Madagascar.

He shared, “The rising temperatures affect all areas of nature – including the endemic diversity and spider fauna of Madagascar.”

Earlier in February, Citizen scientist J.P. Lim, who discovered a unique species of snails, said that “naming this snail after Greta Thunberg is our way of acknowledging that her generation will be responsible for fixing problems that they did not create. And it’s a promise that people from all generations will join her to help.”