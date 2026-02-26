Home

After spending 9 months in Bengaluru, man says traffic left him ‘Traumatized’; His experience post goes viral

A man’s shocking account of spending nine months in Bengaluru has gone viral, highlighting extreme traffic chaos, midnight congestion, and the daily struggle of commuting in India’s tech capital.

It started off as an honest rant by a man who lived in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Silicon Valley for 9 months but has now gone viral with thousands of people sharing his experience of dealing with Bengaluru’s traffic.

The man started working in Bengaluru last May and took to social media to pen down his experience working in Bengaluru – the good and the bad. While most appreciated his take on the positives of living in Bengaluru, many were waiting for the part where he talked about Bengaluru’s ever-growing traffic issue.

Things he enjoyed While Living in Bengaluru – Weather, Safety and Food

Talking about Bengaluru being his favourite place to live in India, the man mentioned how Bengaluru is blessed with some great weather throughout the year as compared to summers in other metros. Talking about pollution and crimes, the man stated that it feels better and safer here than any other metros in North India.

He cheered for Bengaluru’s street food culture calling it street food capital of India and thanking Karnataka for being the biggest IT hub in the country.

Things That He Didn’t Enjoy About Bengaluru – Traffic

“There’s traffic even at midnight. The roads don’t look empty”

After people finished laughing at how relatable his post was getting, the man dived deep into traffic. Bengaluru’s traffic isn’t something new for Bengalureans, but for a guy who used to battle this ‘traffic’ on a daily basis, the whole situation became repetitive and affected his life.

Talking about how insane the traffic was, he mentioned how the traffic isn’t only crazy during peak hours, rather you can expect it any hour of the day.

Mixed Reactions From Social Media – X users React

People from across India shared their experience on how Bengaluru’s traffic has affected their lives.

Some users defended Bengaluru stating that every metro city in India has its pros and cons. Many who work in Bengaluru shared how they spend 4+ hours daily in traffic.

“That’s what life in Bengaluru is. Harsh reality but the culture here is what makes up for it.”

Wrapping Up

You either love Bengaluru or hate it. No matter where you stand, what this post from a former Bengaluru resident says is that our metros are growing at a rapid pace and the infrastructure just isn’t keeping up.

