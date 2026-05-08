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After Tamil Nadu class 12th results are declared, Thalapathy Vijays class 10th marksheet goes viral, failed in maths, but topped in...

After Tamil Nadu class 12th results are declared, Thalapathy Vijay’s class 10th marksheet goes viral, failed in maths, but topped in…

After Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu declares class 12 results, TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay’s class 10 marksheet goes viral; failed in maths but scored highest in...

Vijay's marksheet (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay, chief of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 (TVK), created a major buzz in Tamil Nadu politics after his party won 108 seats in its very first election. Vijay, whose full name is Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, has also been elected as the leader of the legislative party and could soon take oath as the state’s Chief Minister if he manages to secure the required support. Meanwhile, after the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board results in May 2026, Vijay shared a heartfelt message for students. This year, Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.03%, with girls once again beating boys. Many districts and schools also registered pass percentages close to 100%.

Vijay congratulated the students who have cleared the Higher Secondary public examinations in a post on X and praised their hard work and dedication. He urged them to move forward to higher education with confidence. At the same time, he encouraged the students who failed in the exams not to lose hope and to try again with confidence. Vijay concluded his message on a positive note, stating that success is assured for those who continue to work hard.

The Tamil Nadu +2 examination can view their results and scorecard at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. Students can view their results by entering their roll number and other important credentials.

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Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 Declared LIVE: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results download link active at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in; how to check scores via Digilocker

Vijay’s marksheet goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay’s viral marksheet has been circulating on the internet, showing that he obtained 711 out of 1100 marks in Class 10. This equates to a passing percentage of 64.6%. According to the marksheet, Vijay cleared the exam with a first division. As per a report by The Times of India, Vijay scored 206 out of 300 in Science. He also performed well in Tamil, scoring 155 out of 200, and secured 133 out of 200 in English. In Social Science, he scored 122 out of 200. However, Mathematics was his weakest subject, where he scored 95 out of 200.

Vijay finally crosses majority mark as VCK, CPI(M), CPI back TVK, secures 118 seats, presser later today

TVK Chief Vijay’s Class 10th marksheet

Subject Marks obtained Total Marks

-Science 206/300

-Tamil 155/200

-English 133/200

-Social Science 122/200

-Mathematic 95/200

Total: 711 / 1100

Thalapathy Vijay’s full name is Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay, though fans popularly call him “Thalapathy Vijay.” He is regarded as one of the biggest and most successful stars in Tamil cinema.

Based on the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 announced in early May 2026, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority, winning roughly 107–108 seats in the 234-member assembly. While Vijay did win from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), requiring him to vacate one, the threshold to form a government is a majority, which is 118 seats. Now as per latest report, TVK has finally achieved the numbers needed to form the government in Tamil Nadu. With Congress, VCK, CPI and CPM backing TVK, the alliance finally crossed the majority mark with 118 MLAs.

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