The World Boxing Council has evidently been left smitten by the bravery of six-year-old American boy Bridger Walker, who was bitten on his left cheek and suffered 90 stitches in an attempt to save his little sister from a dog attack earlier this month. After Catwoman, The Hulk, Captain America and Iron Man shower praises and surprise gifts on six-year-old Bridger Walker for saving his little sister from dog attack, WBC could not stay behind from congratulating the brave boy in their own way.

While former Catwoman, actor Anne Hathaway shared the heroic story that Bridger's aunt had posted on her Instagram handle and made it grab the deserved limelight, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo gushed in the comments, Chris Evans sent him an authentic Captain America shield while Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr offered to pay him a visit. Adding to the list of sweet surprises, WBC sent Bridger an "Honorary Champion" belt to congratulate him.

WBC tweeted, “We are honoured to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values ​​of humanity. Bridger, you’re a hero.” Even WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman hailed him in a recent tweet that read, “AND THE NEW WBC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, Bridger “The bravest man on Earth” Walker ! We are so proud of you, dear Bridger; You are a real life hero! (sic)” Also Read - Indian Pro Boxer Vaibhav Yadav Wins WBC Asia Title

We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values ​​of humanity. Bridger, you’re a hero 👏🔰 pic.twitter.com/L2FqL0K4vw — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 15, 2020

AND THE NEW WBC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, Bridger “The bravest man on Earth” Walker ! We are so proud of you, dear Bridger; You are a real life hero! pic.twitter.com/9hDUjRohzg — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 21, 2020

Radiating with happiness and smiling ear-to-ear in the picture that his aunt shared, Bridger was seen posing with the belt. Thanking WBC in an Instagram post, his aunt Nikki Walker shared, “They told me they would send him a belt, but I didn’t realize it would be THAT belt! (sic)”

She added, “The family and I spent much of the day opening the cards and packages Bridger has received. It’s been such a surreal experience for us, because we recognise that each envelope and box represents an individual or family who used their time and resources to wish Bridger well. We wish that we could meet each one of you to thank you in person. Our hearts are filled to overflowing, and thank you hardly seems sufficient.”

We wish the dear boy, speedy recovery!