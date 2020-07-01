New Delhi: In the absence of Tiktok, desi alternatives to the Chinese short-video making app have entered the race to become the next viral app among the youth. Eyeing to become the next TikTok in India, apps like Chingari, Roposo, Public and Mitron have emerged in the list of top 20 downloaded apps on Google’s Play Store in the last few days. Also Read - Apps Ban: Citizens Rush to Download Chingari, A Desi Alternative to Chinese TikTok; Hits 25 Lakh Downloads

Roposo, video creation and sharing app available in 12 Indian languages, has now claimed the top spot in ‘Free Apps’ list on Google Play Store and Apple App Store with a 4.5 rating.

Meanwhile, Chingari, another alternative to Chinese TikTok, has already crossed over 25 lakh downloads on Google Play store. With a 4.7 rating, Chingari is ranked number 2 under the ‘Top Free’ apps category on Google Play Store.

“Since the word spread that Indians now have a homegrown and more entertaining alternative to TikTok, we have been recording traffic beyond expectations. In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400 percent growth in the subscribers of the app” said Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of the app.

Other similar apps in the race are Mitron with over 10 million downloads and an average rating of 4.5 stars, Bolo Indya, and Dubmash which have grown considerably due to the anti-China sentiment prevalent in the country.

Trell, a lifestyle video platform also said it has seen about 1 million downloads in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile, taking advantage of this opportunity, Zee5 has also announced its short video platform HiPi and has partnered with over 300 creators to bring curated content to users in a month’s time.

Amid the recent border tension between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the government in a retaliatory move on Monday, banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps to ensure safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of the country.