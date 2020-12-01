Needless to say, being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender even in 2020 means living with daily discrimination , rejection and mental trauma. After being abused and marginalized by society, many even take drastic steps such as ending their own lives. One of them was fashion model Aweng Ade-Chuol who said she attempted suicide after the hatred she received over her sexuality. Also Read - 'Heartbreaking': Gay Boy Writes a Letter to Santa & Asks If God Loves Him, Leaves People in Tears

However, not bowing down to bullies, she has now reacted to homophobic abuse from her community by appearing on the January cover of Elle UK magazine kissing her wife Alexus. The couple married in New York, where they lived until a recent move to London, in December 2019. Also Read - 8-Year-Old UP Girl Hangs Herself After Mother Refuses to Take Her to Wedding Function

As per an Independent report, Ade-Chuol, was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after her parents fled the Sudanese civil war. In an interview with Elle UK, Aweng said backlash from the South Sudanese community over her sexuality and marriage had driven her to attempt suicide, saying ‘literally the whole of my community, were wishing that I passed, in a way.’

‘A few months later, I attempted [suicide]. It was really absurd, because subconsciously I felt I was maybe drained by the fact we’d got married. It’s still a discussion now, like, “How dare she marry a woman?“