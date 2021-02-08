New Delhi: Well, Valentine’s Week is here and after Rose Day on Sunday, people are all set to celebrate the second day of the romantic week: Propose Day. Celebrated on February 8, Propose Day is all about expressing one’s true feelings to that special someone and confessing one’s love. Also Read - Valentine's Week Astrological Predictions From Feb 8- Feb 14: Love to Blossom For Sagittarius, Emotional Week for Aries

Meanwhile, businesses around the country are busy wooing people with various offers and discounts and one of them is food delivery platform Zomato. In a bid to woo singles, Zomato took a dig at Propose Day and sent a quirky message to its users saying, ”Agar aaj aas-pados mein…Channa Mereya sunai de, samajh jaana kisi ka dil toota hai propose day pe. Thank yourself for being single, order some food, and enjoy!”

Notably, Channa Mereya is a popular Bollywood song from the movie, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ which is all about heartbreak and one-sided love.

Here is the message:

However, in case you are in a committed relationship or have been waiting to put a ring on your partner, it’s the perfect day to do that! Of course it can give you jitters, but if you are creative and honest in your proposal, your partner will truly appreciate it.

Starting February 7, the week first sees Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine’s Day.