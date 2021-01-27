It has been signed by one Professor Ashish Sharma, Associate Dean (Academic Affairs). The college is reportedly one of the oldest and prestigious educational institutions in Agra, founded in 1850 by Britishers. Also Read - This Bride Ditched The Lehenga & Wore a Pantsuit to Her Wedding, Humans of Bombay Shares Her Story | See Stunning Pics

As per a report by the Free Press Journal, the circular created a chaotic situation among girl students and some even brought it to the notice of their parents. Following which they verified the circular with college authorities who in turn denied to have issued the circular at all.

“We came to know about it when it was circulated on WhatsApp. It became a hot topic for discussion. How could college authorities issue such a ridiculous order?” said one of the girl students.

After the circular was brought to the notice of the college’s principal Professor S.P. Singh, he issued a clarification and rubbished the fake circular. “It has come to our notice that some mischievous elements have been circulating a message wrongfully attributing it to college authorities. The intent seems to tarnish the good name and reputation of the college,” he stated in the clarification.

“Students are asked to ignore the unauthorized information. The college authorities will find out those responsible for the mischievous act and initiate action against them,” warned the Principal.

Addressing mediapersons, the Principal also said that the college does not have any staff member with the name of Prof Ashish Sharma and also ordered an inquiry into the matter.