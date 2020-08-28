Members of a family panicked on Thursday when they saw a deadly Krait cosily perched in their kitchen. A team of Wildlife SOS managed to capture the venomous snake and later release it into the wilderness. Also Read - 'Worst Nightmare': Video of A Snake Emerging From Man’s Toilet Leaves Twitter Horrified | Watch

The four-foot-long common krait was spotted in the kitchen. Fearing for their safety, the Wildlife SOS 24×7 emergency team was called in for help.

Equipping themselves with protective gear and rescue equipment, the NGO’s Rapid

Response Unit rushed over to the location, which was over 30 kilometres away. On closer look, the rescuers confirmed that the snake was indeed a Common Krait, one of the four most venomous snake species in India.

Exercising extreme caution, the snake was safely relocated to a transport carrier during the half-hour-long operation. The snake was later released back into the wild.

Anil Kumar Verma, the caller said, “We were shocked to find the snake resting on a stack of ration items kept in the kitchen. We are very grateful for Wildlife SOS’ timely intervention in preventing any mishap.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wildlife SOS said, “Despite their reputation of being one of the deadliest snakes in the country, kraits are shy and will do their best to stay away from people. While seeking shelter from the rains or even the summer heat, snakes often find their way into houses, leading to conflict with humans.”

The Common Krait can be found across most of India’s mainland. Being nocturnal the creatures are sluggish and less active during the day.

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS, said, “Operations involving snakes, especially the venomous species are highly sensitive. We have trained rescuers who are efficient and employ precautions so as to avoid causing further stress to the animal.”

India is home to a variety of snake species ranging from extremely venomous snakes like the Cobra and Common krait to relatively harmless and non-venomous ones like the Common sand boa, Red sand boa, Wolf snake and Rat snake.