In a shocking incident of cruelty, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly stripped, tied upside down and brutally thrashed by his father. The boy's only fault was that he had stolen some wheat from the house to get sweets in exchange.

The incident took place on Friday evening in Maveli village of Jagner area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where neighbours filmed the act on their mobile phones, but no one came to help the little boy. At the time of the incident, his wife was away at her sister’s house.

The disturbing video which has now gone viral shows the boy upside down with a rope hanging at the window of a house as the man thrashes him with a rope.

Some neighbours alleged that the man had also thrown hot water on the child.

(Warning: Viewers’ Discretion)

#ViralVideo | Agra: Video of a father brutally beating his son goes viral. The child can be seen hanging upside down while the father hits him.

(Disclaimer: Graphic Content) pic.twitter.com/U28cd9SDJs — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) August 8, 2020

Thankfully, as the video created outrage on social media, it subsequently caught the attention of police too. The accused, identified as Guddu Khan was arrested from his house in Mewali village, on Saturday.

“We have taken note of the video. The incident happened at around 6-7 PM yesterday (Saturday). The man was upset because of something that the child did,” Ravi Kumar, a police officer from west Agra, told reporters.

Meanwhile, the child has been sent for a medical examination and his statement will be recorded for further action.