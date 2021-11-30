Viral News: Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday. Dorsey announced on Monday that 37-year old Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.Also Read - 'Looks Like I Might..': Parag Agrawal’s First Tweet When He Joined Twitter as an Employee

Of course, Indians are overjoyed at the news and are proud at the fact that another Indian-origin person has gone on to lead a global tech company. Meanwhile, there were others who took this opportunity to do what the internet does best: churning out memes. Anyone who’s active on social media would know how popular Agrawal memes are. So, Twitter users wasted no time to come up with hilarious memes and jokes on Agrawal’s appointment, especially his surname.

From ‘Agarwal ji ka beta’ ‘Agarwal tweet Bhandar’, the internet was replete with memes. See the best ones:

Agrawal ji ka beta once again is gonna be a taunt weapon for desi parents…🤧🤧🤧 https://t.co/296oMvyqHx — Swati (@Swatixy) November 30, 2021

So now this place will be renamed Aggarwal Tweets? — your local sadboi (@Cringeshwari) November 29, 2021

"Parag Agrawal becomes CEO of twitter" All the Sharma ji ka betas rn – pic.twitter.com/pCzk0ajaGs — Riya (@justmessyyy) November 29, 2021

Congratulations @paraga , Hope you will spread Sweetness across Changing sign codes #ParagAgarwal pic.twitter.com/yHvMhkB1Tr — Kp Nationalist🇮🇳 (@KpNationalist) November 30, 2021

*Parag agrawal becomes CEO of twitter* Other Aggarwal families: pic.twitter.com/1yJEd9eqKB — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) November 29, 2021

Twitter logo after an Agrawal became its CEO pic.twitter.com/XM4by0gdao — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 29, 2021

1 .An indian as ceo of twitter

2.A simp

3.Agrawal, agarawal

4.Agrwal twitter bhandar

5. Brand ambassador of Pan parag After seeing all this #ParagAgarwal be like- pic.twitter.com/TytLfsNPr4 — Ek kudii..🕊 (@suuuuuuchhe) November 30, 2021

Agrawal joined Twitter as an ads engineer in 2011 and has served as Chief Technology Officer or CTO since October 2017. Now the youngest CEO in the S&P 500, he recounted how he joined the company a decade ago, when there were barely 1,000 employees and expressed his gratitude towards Jack Dorsey for his mentorship and friendship. “Thank you, Jack. I’m honoured and humbled. And I’m grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship,” the new CEO wrote.

“While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I’ve walked in your shoes, I’ve seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us,” he added.

A report in The New York Times said Agrawal will receive an annual salary of USD 1 million, in addition to bonuses, restricted stock units and performance-based stock units.