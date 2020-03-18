Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s chemistry in the Bigg Boss 13 house was the most talked and one of the major highlights of the show. They will be seen in a romantic music video titled ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ on Thursday. Fans can’t wait for more for the song as they trend #AsiManshiDebut on Twitter. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 7, 2020: Himanshi Khurana’s Cryptic Tweet Leaves Fans Speculating if All’s Well With Asim Riaz

Fans are determined to make Kalla Sohna Nai is a superhit and create history when it comes to views. The fanfare around the song release suggests that it is already a blockbuster. Sung by Neha Kakkar, music by Babbu and directed by Gurinder Bawa, Kalla Sohna Nai will be out tomorrow. Kalla Sohna Nai will compete against music videos of other Bigg Boss 13 contestants such as Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma's Baarish and Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Bhula Dunga.

Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana realised their love for each other during the show and later confessed their feelings on the national television. It was Asim's adorable gestures on Himanshi's birthday when he made a heart-shaped paratha for Himanshi. He even took good care of Himanshi when she was unwell inside the BB house. When Himanshi came back again in the house, Asim proposed to her on the show.

Asim and Himanshi fans are trending #AsiManshiDebut on Twitter, making it the top trend on the microblogging platform.