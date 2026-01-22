Home

Ahead of Border 2 release, THIS cricketer showers heaps of praise for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer, says, ‘Main toh zaroor dekhunga’, name is…

A well-known cricketer, who also has a huge fan base in India, has shared his excitement for the upcoming war drama and expressed strong admiration for the cast, adding to the growing buzz around the film.

With Border 2 set to hit theatres tomorrow, excitement around the film has reached a new high. Just a day before its release, an unexpected reaction from the world of cricket has added to the buzz. A short social media video has gone viral, drawing attention from both movie lovers and sports fans, and giving the film one more reason to stay in the spotlight.

Rashid Khan’s video goes viral on social media

The star behind the viral moment is Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan. In the video shared on his official Instagram account, he openly expresses his excitement for Border 2. He can be heard saying that he will definitely watch the film, using the words “Main toh zaroor dekhunga.”

The video was shared during the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 series, adding a fun backdrop to his enthusiastic reaction. Rashid also added a playful caption: “Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga…… but let’s see what happens if I post this.” The combination of honesty and humor instantly caught the attention of fans online.

Why Rashid Khan’s praise stands out?

Rashid Khan is admired not just for his cricketing talent but also for his candid personality. His public praise for Border 2 has surprised many and created a new wave of excitement around the film. Fans shared the clip widely, appreciating his openness and love for cinema.

This reaction also shows how Indian films continue to connect with audiences and even sports stars outside the country. Rashid’s comments highlight the strong pull of Border as a franchise that continues to generate interest decades after the first film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

More about Border 2

Border 2 features a star-studded lineup including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The ensemble cast adds scale and intensity, promising a gripping cinematic experience. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film showcases combined operations of India’s Army, Navy and Air Force, blending action with emotional depth.

Scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow, expectations are already high, especially considering the legacy of the original Border. Fans are eager to see if the sequel can match the intensity, patriotism and storytelling that made the first film unforgettable.

