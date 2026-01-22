Home

Ahead of Border 2 release, this scene from the first part is getting viral, where Suniel Shetty fired barrage of bullets on…-Watch

A high-energy action moment from the classic war drama Border has resurfaced on social media, bringing back memories of Suniel Shetty’s powerful screen presence as fans await the sequel.

As talk around Border 2 is gaining momentum, a striking scene from the original Border has suddenly resurfaced on social media. The clip is being widely shared, with viewers praising its intensity and emotional depth. Even years after its release, the moment continues to resonate, reminding audiences of the raw power and realism that defined the film.

The renewed attention has sparked curiosity among younger viewers while longtime fans are revisiting memories linked to the iconic war drama. The timing of the clip’s popularity has further fueled excitement for the upcoming sequel.

The viral sequence from Border

In the viral sequence, the entire army unit is seen taking shelter inside a bunker. The situation is tense as heavy gunfire echoes from both sides, clearly indicating that the battle has reached its most dangerous phase. The sound of bullets and explosions fills the air, leaving little room for hope or relief.

Amid this chaos, Sunny Deol approaches Suniel Shetty and shouts, “Bhairo Singh, handle the MMG.” This command becomes a defining moment. Suniel Shetty’s character steps forward and begins firing the medium machine gun with full force, showing unmatched courage and determination. His expressions and body language make the scene unforgettable.

Interestingly, the portion where Sunny Deol gives the order to take control of the MMG was later cut from the final version of the film. However, this moment has now re-emerged through a behind-the-scenes video.

About Border

Border was released in 1997 and featured strong performances by Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff. The film was based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, focusing on the attack on the Longewala outpost. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Indian soldiers defended their position with courage. Director JP Dutta brought this historic battle to life through a story rooted in patriotism and sacrifice with a touch realism.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is scheduled for theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The film is a spiritual sequel to the original and stars Sunny Deol along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the story highlights combined operations of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. With classic scenes going viral again, expectations from Border 2 continue to rise.

