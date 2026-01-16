Ahead of Border 2 release, Varun Dhawan REACTS to his one-sided smile meme that took over the internet, video goes viral

Home

Varun Dhawan reacts to his hilarious one-sided smile meme that went viral on the internet, ahead of the release of Border 2. Watch his funny reaction video that’s taking the internet by storm.

Sometimes a small moment can take over the internet, and that’s exactly what happened with Varun Dhawan. His one-sided smile became a viral meme, and instead of ignoring it, he chose to laugh along with fans. The actor’s playful reaction has brought smiles to many as he prepares for the release of his highly anticipated film, Border 2.

Varun Dhawan embraces netizens with smile

The viral moment happened during an Instagram live session while Varun was traveling to the Karwar Naval Base to promote Border 2. Singer Vishal Mishra joined him on the journey, and together they shared a light-hearted interaction with fans. After greeting everyone watching, Varun openly acknowledged the buzz around his smile. “I know my smile is trending,” he said with a laugh, making the moment even more entertaining.

Varun also had fun teaching Vishal how to recreate the now-famous one-sided grin. “Give a full smile and then drop it from one side,” he explained, showing that he could enjoy the meme rather than take it too seriously. Speaking about the online attention, he added that he was happy the whole of India was smiling along with him.

The turning of criticism into humour

Varun has shown a knack for handling online criticism with a smile. Earlier, some fans questioned his acting in a Border 2 song. Rather than getting defensive, he responded with humor, noting that the very questions had helped the song gain attention. He expressed joy that people were enjoying the track, turning what could have been negative attention into a positive moment.

Thats how its done! #VarunDhawan gives a tutorial on his one side “viral” smile! Alot of people tried to make memes on it, with this video VD just turned the whole narrative around. He is truly a gem of a person #Border2 #VishalMishra pic.twitter.com/Gy1qzmPpXa — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) January 15, 2026

About the Border 2 trailer

Fans’ excitement for Border 2 is growing every day. The trailer, released on January 15, 2026, has impressed audiences with its large-scale war sequences and patriotic intensity. Sunny Deol makes a powerful return to the screen, while Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh add energy and charm. Some critics have called the trailer “jingoistic,” but it has already sparked huge anticipation for the film’s January 23, 2026 release.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a mix of veteran actors and young talent including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan. As a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the film promises high-octane action, emotional moments, and patriotic storytelling. Fans are especially looking forward to the multi-service war sequences and the strong performances from the ensemble cast.

