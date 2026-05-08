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Ahead of CBSE Class 12 results, internet overflows with stress memes and jokes | Viral

Ahead of CBSE Class 12 results, internet overflows with stress memes and jokes | Viral

Anxiety over board exam percentages has taken over Instagram, where students are repeatedly asking CBSE to release the results soon.

The anticipation for CBSE Class 12 board results has led To several memes. File image

The date for the CBSE Class 10 result is nearing, with anticipation growing among students. Now, students are sharing their emotions on social media through memes. Media reports indicate that the results of the examinations held between February and March could be published between May 11 and 17.

Anxiety over board exam percentages has taken over Instagram, where students are repeatedly asking CBSE to release the results soon. One post read, “CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by तेजस अस्थाना (@tejas__4777)

The meme quickly gained traction among students who related to the exam stress and result anxiety.

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Meme led to reactions

Many students are also posting jokes about repeatedly refreshing the CBSE website, fearing low marks despite months of preparation, and imagining conversations with parents after the results are declared.

“I’m genuinely anxious about the Class 12 results. Sometimes I think things will work out, but then overthinking kicks in — how many marks I’ll get, what mistakes I made, where I might lose marks. This wait is the most stressful part. What about you guys?” a student shared on Reddit.

Several users shared posts about constantly checking the internet for possible result dates, while others uploaded memes showing students trying to appear calm while secretly worrying about their marks.

CBSE results anticipation

The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to declare CBSE 12th Result 2026. When announced, all the candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. The Board will release the Class 12 result link on other official websites which includes cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Candidates can also check Class 12 results on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.

The Board will not announce the date and time of the results declaration. Also, no press conference will be held to announce the results. Soon after the results are declared, the result details and post result activities notice will be issued and available on the Board’s website.

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