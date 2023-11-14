Home

Viral

Ahead of Diwali, Man Performs Stunt On Bike With Firecrackers In Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, Video Goes Viral

Ahead of Diwali, Man Performs Stunt On Bike With Firecrackers In Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, Video Goes Viral

The man in the video was seen attaching firecrackers to his motorbike, and then setting them on fire while performing a wheelie on a road.

The bike stunt video from Tamil Nadu ahead of Diwali celebration has gone viral on social media.

Chennai: ahead of Diwali celebrations, a man was seen performing stunts on his bike and firing firecrackers that were attached to his bike. The man was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy after a video of his bike stunt, which was shared on November 9, has gone viral on social media.

Trending Now

The man in the video was seen attaching firecrackers to his motorbike, and then setting them on fire while performing a wheelie on a road.

You may like to read

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

எவனோ ஒருத்தன் ஆரம்பிச்சி வச்சான், இப்ப நிறைய பேரு இதே மாதிரி பைக்ல வெடி கட்டி வீடியோ போட ஆரம்பிச்சிட்டானுக. pic.twitter.com/cpofhXjV6W — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee) November 12, 2023

After the incident was reported, the local police used the Instagram page name ‘Devil Rider’, mentioned in the video, to track the motorbike owner and then arrest him.

Police said a case has been registered against him and other accused under sections 279 (riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to an explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

In a similar manner, another video showing the bursting of firecrackers attached to a car in Tamil Nadu has also gone viral on social media.

In yet another video, a bride was injured while performing stunts on the wedding stage. In the video, the bride and groom were seen posing with sparkle guns and standing next to each other, the couple can be seen posing and flaunting their guns.

It was all fine until the couple pressed the button to fire up their respective guns. A shower of sparkles started popping out until things go horribly wrong for the bride.

In the video, you can see the bride’s gun started exploding from the backside and hit her face. As a result, she was injured. However, she quickly dropped the weapon and scrambled for safety.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.